Ibrahim Ali Khan's New Quarantine Hairdo is Relatable

Ibrahim Ali Khan has trimmed his hair at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The young man took to social media to share his new hairdo with his fans and said that every boy in quarantine must have tried it.

Showing off his new look, Ibrahim also shared a TikTok video. His other clips on the social media platform are already trending and now with a new look, Ibrahim looks to break the internet again. Ibrahim's buzz cut and his latest post on social media has started attracting love from his followers and admirers already.

Recently, an old video of Ibrahim from his university days had surfaced on social media, where his friend records him. The video had gone viral with many drawing comparisons between him and his father Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim's sister Sara had recently revealed that the young man has plans of breaking into the acting scene but will complete his education first. Elaborating further she had said in an interview, "He has not even gone to college yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about."

