Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Pics with Friends Alaya F, Orhan Awatramani Go Viral

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is already a social media star. He has not stepped into films yet but is one of the most talked-about star kid on the Internet. Recently a picture of Ibrahim with his friend Alaya F, who made her acting debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, and Orhan Awatramani is doing rounds on social media. The picture is shared by Orhan on his Instagram.

What has grabbed the eyeballs is its quirky caption which reads, “They may have more followers, but I surely have more friends.” In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen twinning with Orhan in a printed shirt while Alaya looks stunning in a black dress.

Orhan is not only friends with Ibrahim but is also a friend of Ibrahim’s elder sister, Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, he shared a quirky picture with Sara as the duo was seen enjoying the breezy air. Both of them can be seen making faces as the caption of the post reads, “There’s a side to us that you never knew never knew.”

While Ibrahim has not made his film debut yet, he is all set to follow the footprints of his father. In a recent interview, Saif said that Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting and he'd like all his children to be in this profession.

Meanwhile, Saif is busy in shooting for Bhoot Police along with Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.