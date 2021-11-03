Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Pics with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Set are Viral

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, has taken his first steps towards the glamorous world of Bollywood. The youngster is currently working as one of the assistant directors in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Ranki Ki Prem Kahani. Two of the biggest stars of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are set to play the lead roles in the film. And, now the pictures of Ibrahim chilling with Ranveer and Alia from the set of Rocky Aur Ranki Ki Prem Kahani are going viral on the internet.

Have a look at these pictures:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark the return of Karan Johar as director after five years. According to several reports doing rounds on the Internet, the film will revolve around a unique love story of a Bengali girl, played by Alia, and a North Indian boy, played by Ranveer. Johar’s last directional film – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – came in 2016 and was a huge hit at the box office. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also played a supporting role in the film as Aishwarya’s husband.

Other than, Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ke Prem Kahani also features several veteran Bollywood actors in pivotal roles including Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, who is known among the Bollywood buffs for playing several iconic characters over the years, seems to be delighted to be working with Ranveer and Alia.

Speaking about his experience at the set, he recently told ETimes, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai. Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to hit the big screen next year.

