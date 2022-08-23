Ibrahim Ali Khan's Unseen Pics With Aunt Saba Remind Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi is an avid social media user who often treats her fans and followers with unseen pictures of her family members. Recently, the jewellery designer shared a couple of photo with Saif’s son Ibrahim and netizens can’t stop themselves from gushing over the young ‘Nawab’. In the first two photos, Ibrahim is dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with beige pants. In the third photo, he is seen in a checkered shirt as he poses with his aunt.

Sharing it, Saba wrote, “I Stand Tall….He talller still, It’s not the height….But stature, A Kind Soul, Humble and Real. Character…makes a Man. And I’m proud of the one , Standing beside me. Mahshallah.

Wish you the BEST , Always. Be TRUE…Life will take you where you’re Meant to be. Love 💞 U! #iggy.”

Take a look:

Fans flooded the comment section with praises for Ibrahim. Some netizens also pointed out how he looks like a xerox copy of his father Saif Ali Khan. One comment read, “Masha Allah… It looks like a picture of Sharmila ji with Saif Ali Khan ❤️❤️” while another comment read, “MashaAllah beautiful pic sending love and duas.” “He is a nawab pataudi….. He always slay with his simplicity as saif,” read another comment.

Although Ibrahim’s Instagram account is private, we often catch his glimpse on his sister Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram page. Earlier this month during Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, dropped photos of Ibrahim with his siblings Taimur and Jehangir.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to come in front of the screen. However, he recently assisted Karan Johar in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film also stars Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

