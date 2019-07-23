Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ibrahim is Charming, Better Looking Than Me, Says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan thinks all of his children, even sons Ibrahim and Taimur, would be interested in acting since his is an acting family.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ibrahim is Charming, Better Looking Than Me, Says Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan with children Sara and Ibrahim. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...

Saif Ali Khan says his is an acting family and there is no reason why all his children wouldn’t want to pursue it as a profession.

Talking about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, he told Hindustan Times, “He should (do it). He’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure.”

But then, highlighting the importance of a good education, he added, “He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Notably, after much speculation, Saif’s eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut last year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Only two films old, she is already a star and a social media darling.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saif is currently in London shooting his forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. He will next be seen reprising his role of Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh in the much-awaited second season of Netflix India’s blockbuster show Sacred Games, which will premiere on August 15.

Saif is also slated to star in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan, Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara and Om Raut’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram