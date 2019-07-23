Ibrahim is Charming, Better Looking Than Me, Says Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan thinks all of his children, even sons Ibrahim and Taimur, would be interested in acting since his is an acting family.
Saif Ali Khan with children Sara and Ibrahim. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Saif Ali Khan says his is an acting family and there is no reason why all his children wouldn’t want to pursue it as a profession.
Talking about his son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, he told Hindustan Times, “He should (do it). He’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure.”
But then, highlighting the importance of a good education, he added, “He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”
Notably, after much speculation, Saif’s eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut last year opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Only two films old, she is already a star and a social media darling.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saif is currently in London shooting his forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. He will next be seen reprising his role of Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh in the much-awaited second season of Netflix India’s blockbuster show Sacred Games, which will premiere on August 15.
Saif is also slated to star in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan, Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara and Om Raut’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.
