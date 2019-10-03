Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara

Saif Ali Khan's kids are a hit on the internet. Be it Taimur's fun playdates, Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photo shoots or Ibrahim's Instagram posts, social media keeps a track of the Khan kids and their every move. In fact, Ibrahim has often sent the Internet into frenzy with his uncanny resemblance with Saif.

Speaking about his physical resemblance to his dad, Ibrahim told Hello! Magazine, “There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.”

Ibrahim, who recently posed for the magazine cover alongside his sister Sara, also spoke about his bond with her in the interview.

“The relationship we (Sara and I) share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."

Meanwhile, their mother, actress Amrita Singh, said, “Ibrahim is the ‘old soul’ in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings. But, the one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!”

Saif and Amrita were married from 1991 to 2004. Saif married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2009.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romance drama, in which she is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is reported to be a sequel to Imtiaz's 2008 movie Love Aaj Kal.

