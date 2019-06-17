Anushka Had Fun Talking About Her 'Favourite' Virat Kohli With Anupam Kher in London, See Pic

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently had a tête-à-tête with actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London supporting her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Kher took to social media to post about his conversation with his "favourite actress". The ace actor wrote, "It was so wonderful to meet one of my favouritesAnushka in London. We haven't worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude," alongside an image in which he was seen posting with Anushka.

It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites @AnushkaSharma in London. We haven’t worked much together but I have always admired her for her work & her cool attitude. Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life & of course our favourite @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/jNcvHpDPp8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2019

Kher further revealed that they spoke on a variety of subjects, including Virat. He wrote, "Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life and of course our favourite @virat.kohli."

Soon after the actor posted the tweet, Anushka replied, “Thank you sir ... It was a pleasure meeting you today . More power to your talent.”

Thank you sir ... It was a pleasure meeting you today . More power to your talent — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2019

The two have worked together in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Badmaash Company.

On the work front, Anushka is expected to play the role of a cop in her next film. According to a story published in DNA, Anushka has liked the script and can’t wait to announce it soon. The report further says that the actor who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India alongside Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan is constantly on the lookout for quality scripts and seems like has zeroed in on a "brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer."

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team was swamped with congratulatory messages after their crushing victory over Pakistan in their ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Manchester on Sunday (June 16). With this, India maintained an incredible winning record, making it 7-0, against Pakistan in World Cups.

