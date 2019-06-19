Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli in London Ahead of India-Afghanistan Clash at The Rose Bowl

Following a comfortable win over arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted in London with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, earlier in the week. Notably, Virat and his men are on a brief break between matches at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Images of the Indian skipper spending quality time with his actress wife on a London street have gone viral on social media.

A Virat Kohli fan page posted about the outing on social media and captioned it, "@virat.kohli and @anushkasharma on the old bond street in London today! I love Anushka's new haircut."

India's last match against Pakistan saw them defeating the rival team by 89 runs at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. They will now be facing Afghanistan after a five-day break at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Interestingly, the wives and family members of the players have finally joined the team members as they were not allowed to travel with the cricketers for the first 20 days of the World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly allowed them to stay with the team for a 15-day period during the ongoing World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan, too, took to social media to post an image of himself and his wife Aesha with Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids. He captioned the photo, "Enjoying the local train journey with the Sharma family."

Anushka recently met up with veteran actor Anupam Kher in London, where among other things, they discussed her husband Virat as well. Kher had taken to social media to post about the tête-à-tête, writing, "It was so wonderful to meet one of my favouritesAnushka in London. We haven't worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude."

It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites @AnushkaSharma in London. We haven’t worked much together but I have always admired her for her work & her cool attitude. Had fun talking to her about films, power of failure, army life & of course our favourite @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/jNcvHpDPp8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2019

Soon after the actor posted the tweet, Anushka replied, “Thank you sir ... It was a pleasure meeting you today. More power to your talent.”

