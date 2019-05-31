ICC World Cup 2019: Binge-watch These Bollywood Movies on Cricket Before India Plays Its First Match

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Before the Indian Cricket team plays its first match in the World Cup 2019 on June 5, we can definitely binge-watch these Bollywood movies on cricket
For Indians, Cricket is the god of all sports. And what’s better than glorifying this sport with a mix of Bollywood. Be it, be it T-20, ODI or a Test series, Indians surely know how to stay glued to TV screens during any Cricket match. And since it’s the time of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, our love for Cricket will go beyond boundaries. Before the Indian Cricket team plays its first match in the World Cup 2019 on June 5, we can definitely binge-watch these Bollywood movies on cricket and warm up for the upcoming match.
Here’s what all you can watch:
Lagaan (2001)
Aamir Khan’s hit was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and can be rightly called the magnum opus of cricket movies in Bollywood. The movie has also made it to the Academy Awards. The movie talks about India’s passion and love for cricket even before getting introduced to it. What makes it more passionate for us it India’s struggle against Brits in the movie.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017)
Talking about the personal and professional life of God of Cricket aka Sachin Tendulkar, this Indian docudrama-biographical film is all that a Master Blaster’s fan would want to watch. While Sachin is making his debut as a commentator this World Cup 2019, this movie can refresh the memories of Sachin Tendulkar's career.
M S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Another biographical drama that can be watched ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019 is M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is based on the life of former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Iqbal (2005)
Indians’ passion for cricket is rightly justified by this Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, where a deaf-and-mute boy fights all odds to achieve his dream of playing cricket. What’s special? The film also has a cameo by Kapil Dev.
Azhar (2016)
Former Indian Captain Mohd. Azharuddin’s cricket career hit rock bottom when he faced allegations regarding match-fixing. The movie is inspired by the life of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.
Follow @News18Movies for more
