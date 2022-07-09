Iconic Dayaben Gada To Return To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah But...

Ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are missing the epic performances of Disha Vakani in Dayaben Gada’s character for a very long time now. Looks like the wait to see their favourite character again is coming to an end. No, Disha will not be enacting the role. According to a report by Zoom TV, actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has been approached for playing this character.

According to reports, Aishwarya was one of the actresses who were on the first list of potential names to be shortlisted in this character. The icing on the cake was her brilliant performance in the look test. Reports say that makers were very keen on roping in an actress, who could play Dayaben’s character effortlessly. After watching Aishwarya’s brilliant audition, makers thought Aishwarya was perfect to enact Dayaben’s role.

There is still no official clarification from the makers. No statement was issued from Aishwarya’s side but these reports have delighted her fans. They are excited to see their favourite actress in a role which has struck a chord with the audience for many years.

Aishwarya was last seen in the serial Yeh Hai Chahatein. She enacted the role of Ahana Rajeev Khurana. She impressed the audience with that character as well. Aishwarya rose to fame with the serial Saas Bina Sasural. She portrayed the character of Tanya Tej Prakash Chaturvedi. The serial was a hit and Aishwarya established her position in the entertainment industry. If everything goes as per reports, the audience will soon get to see Aishwarya enacting Dayaben’s character.

Talking about Dayaben’s character, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that he wanted Dayaben’s character to return. According to him, since Dayaben’s character was missing for a very long time, they wanted to create a brilliant entry for her. It remains to be seen how producers incorporate Dayaben’s character in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s new episodes.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in news now for several high-profile actors leaving the show.

