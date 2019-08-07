I’d Give Both My Arms and Legs to Work with Shah Rukh Khan Again, Says Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha

Currently basking in the success of his latest film Article 15, Anubhav Sinha says Shah Rukh Khan is the best human he’s met in Bollywood.

The two worked together in the ambitious 2011 superhero film Ra.One, which tanked at the box office without a trace. Saying that he is “still clueless” about what didn’t work for the film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sinha told Hindustan Times, “I would give both my arms and legs to work with him (Khan) again. He is the best human being I got to know in the (movies) business. He stayed with me throughout the journey (the making and release of Ra.One and its subsequent failure).”

Talking about Khan’s larger-than-life image that has, of late, turned against the superstar, Sinha said, “A star of Khan’s magnitude — no matter how much he tries to play different roles — the persona and expectation from him are difficult to shed. That, I feel, in a way is a curse for such a big star and brilliant actor,” adding that audiences are way more forgiving of a star’s image in the West.

Sinha’s next film will star Taapsee Pannu, who has previously worked with him in the acclaimed 2018 courtroom drama Mulk. However, both of them are yet to make an official announcement.

