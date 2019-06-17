I'd Googled How to Use a Vibrator for the Lust Stories Scene, Says Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has a film coming up with Shahid Kapoor, titled Kabir Singh, but her previous Bollywood film Lust Stories (2018), which was released on Netflix, made a lot of noise for the part she plays in it. Megha (Advani) is a school teacher who is engaged to be married to Paras (Vicky Kaushal). After they tie the knot, Paras' sexual inexperience poses a problem in the couple's marital life and Megha, driven by desire and confusion, uses a vibrator given to her by her colleague at school, Rekha (Neha Dhupia).

While the internet can help sort out millennials' problems, Advani too tried googling how to use the sex toy before she actually shot for the scene on the sets of Lust Stories. Speaking to her 2018 film's co-star Neha Dhupia on the latter's chat show, Kiara admitted that the web came to her rescue before she shot for the scene in Lust Stories, where she uses the sex toy.

Replying to the question by Dhupia on how she was able to "climax so beautifully on camera," Kiara said (via Indiatoday.in), "Karan Johar showed me how to do everything, but that scene. He wanted me to be uninhibited. He made sure there was a very small unit on screen. He didn't want me to laugh."

She added, "I was so nervous the night before, and I had actually googled how do people use a vibrator. I watched a couple of scenes from films like The Ugly Truth, to see what it was all about." Kiara also mentioned the advice that Johar (director of her part in the anthology film) gave her. "Do it very sincerely. Let it be real. Let your eyes roll," she said.

Her next venture Kabir Singh releases on June 21. She plays the role of Preeti in the film, which is the part played by Shalini Pandey in Arjun Reddy -- the Telugu blockbuster which has inspired Kabir Singh. The director of both films is Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

