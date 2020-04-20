I'd Never Target Akshay Kumar For Any Taunt: Shatrughan Sinha Clarifies Rs 25 Crore Mark

Shatrughan Sinha recently hit the headlines for his remark in an interview that publicising charity is "vulgar." He also stated that it was demoralising to hear that someone contributed Rs 25 crore and added that humanitarian acts should not be announced.

Reports suggested that the veteran actor had taken a dig at Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 25 crore towards PM CARES fund. Clarifying on the same, Shatrughan Sinha told Bollywood Hungama that when he made the statement he did not have Akshay in mind and that people came to their own conclusion.

“When I made that statement, I didn’t have Akshay Kumar in mind. People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given Rs 25 crore for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi’s leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially,” he said.

In fact, Shatrughan lauded Akshay for setting an example for everyone by giving back to society. “He is constantly tapping into his stardom to do good for the needy and the underprivileged. Whenever there is a cause, he’s always at the forefront to help. His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us,” the veteran actor-turned-politician said.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha was trolled on social media for not donating towards Covid-19 relief. However, the actress had slammed the online haters with her tweet, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced, contributions weren’t made. Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference).” (sic)