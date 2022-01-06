Identify The Cute Girl In This Photo; She Is Now A Famous Hollywood Actress

Priyanka Chopra has turned into a global star. The actress with her acting skills has crossed milestones, not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Here is a lovely throwback picture of the actress from her childhood, who is today idolized by millions.

Priyanka is an ardent social media user and today she has 72.3 million followers on Instagram.

Today, Priyanka’s fan base is second to none. Not only in films but the Mary Kom actress is also a pioneer in several social activities.

Born on 18th July 1982 in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand (then in Bihar), Priyanka considers Bareilly her hometown. Her father was an army doctor. In her teenage years, Priyanka lived in the United States with her aunt for a few years.

After completing her Matriculation, Priyanka wanted to pursue engineering or criminal psychology. But as she had something big on her cards, Priyanka returned to India and soon after she was crowned Miss World 2000 on November 30 that year.

After winning Miss World, Priyanka stepped into the acting world. She made her acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Thamizhan. Later on, in the following year, she made her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller The Hero.

Priyanka has given many successful blockbuster hits but there were many ups and downs in her film career. Priyanka entered Hollywood with the action series Quantico. She was later seen in many Hollywood films such as Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and most recently, in the fourth part of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka is married to Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas and the duo makes a perfect couple. The couple is often seen setting the bar high of couple goals.

