Identify This Actor With Sridevi, He Is Now A Famous Star Of Bollywood

Everyone in Bollywood had a dream to work with Sridevi in the 80s and 90s. When the amazingly beautiful Sridevi used to dance, the audience could not stop themselves from admiring her. Even today many girls can be seen performing on Sridevi’s songs on different occasions. However, there was an actor who got the opportunity to work with Sridevi in his childhood only. He himself is a great dancer. When this child saw the legendary actress for the first time he got so nervous that he started shaking.

When this child grew up he shared the moments spent with the actress on social media. He shared a picture of Sridevi laughing and told the reason behind it as well. By now you would have guessed who this child actor is. If not then here is a clue— this child belongs to a filmy family. His father and uncle are well known names of the film industry. This child started his filmy career as a lead with the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Yes, the child standing beside Sridevi and laughing in the picture is Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan is a well known actor and director. Hrithik is famous for his dancing style. Today he has lakhs of fans. Hrithik started working in films since his childhood. He got the opportunity to work with Sridevi in the film Bhagvan Dada in the year 1986. Hrithik himself talked about this first meeting of his with Sridevi on his Instagram. Sharing a cute picture he wrote that he loved her, admired her so much.

“My first ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her and I remember her shaking her hands pretending to be nervous because of me, just to boost my confidence. We had to laugh, and she kept laughing until I got it right,” wrote Hrithik sharing the photo on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.