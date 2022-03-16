Identify This Telugu Anchor-Actor. Hint: She Will Be Seen in Chiranjeevi's Next Film

The childhood photos of celebrities, especially those who are in showbiz, keep surfacing on the internet. These childhood photos are no less than a treasure trove for their ardent fans.

We, too, have a childhood photo of a popular Television presenter and actor from Telugu cinema today. Can you guess who this person in the photo is?

Hint: She will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s next film Bholaa Shankar.

This cute girl in the photo is the popular Telugu actor and Television presenter Sreemukhi, who will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Sankar. Sreemukhi also hosts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar that airs on Zee Telugu.

Sreemukhi began her career as a TV host, hosting Adhurs and the singing competition Super Singer 9, before moving on to films. Sreemukhi made her film debut in Trivikram Srinivas’ Julai. She played the role of Allu Arjun’s sister in the film. Sreemukhi then debuted as the lead actress in Pavan Sadineni’s directorial Prema Ishq Kaadhal.

She also appeared in the movie Nenu Sailaja as Ram Pothineni’s sister. Sreemukhi also did a cameo role in Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful the following year. She was then cast as the lead heroine in Dhanalakshmi Talupu Tadithey and Nara Rohit’s Savitri.

Sreemukhi made her Tamil film debut with Ettuthikkum Madhayaanai, directed by K S Thangasamy. She was paired opposite Sathya in the film.

Chandrika, a Kannada–Telugu bilingual film released in 2015, was her Kannada film debut.

Sreemukhi was one of the co-hosts of the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai in 2015. She also hosted the stand-up comedy show Pataas for ETV Plus and Bhale Chance Le on Star Maa. In 2016, Sreemukhi appeared in the film Gentleman which starred Nani in the lead role. She also entered as a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 in 2019, where she finished as runner-up.

