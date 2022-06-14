Idimuzhakkam: GV Prakash's First Look Poster Is Out

The first look poster of upcoming action entertainer Idimuzhakkam was unveiled on Monday coinciding with the birthday of the film’s hero GV Prakash. Actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the first look poster and shared it on his Twitter handle. The poster featured GV Prakash in a rustic look and holding a dagger in one hand.

“Happy to launch Seenu Ramasamy’s Idimuzhakkam first look,” the actor wrote.

GV Prakash has also shared the poster and expressed his happiness. The actor said, “Blessed and grateful to receive all your wishes. Thank you is not enough, here is the first look of my next… Seenu Ramasamy’s Idimuzhakkam first look.”

Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the film, along with GV Prakash, stars Gayathrie in the lead role. Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar, and Aruldoss are seen in pivotal roles. The shoot of the upcoming film was wrapped up in September last year. Set in a rural backdrop, the action-thriller was filmed in and around regions of Theni, Tamil Nadu. The film is based on a story written by Jeyamohan.

Bankrolled by Skyman Films International Kalaimagan Mubarak, Idimuzhakkam has music by NR Raghunathan, lyrics penned by Kaviperarsu Vairamuthu, art direction handled by Prem Kumar, Thamizh provided the editing and cinematography by AR Ashok Kumar.

Speaking of GV Prakash, the actor was last seen in Ayngaran. On the work front, as a composer, he reportedly has a handful of projects including Vaadivaasal, Yaanai, and Vaathi.

Coming to Seenu Ramasamy, the director is awaiting the release of Maamanithan. The long-pending film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.