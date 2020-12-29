Idina Menzel Launches Web Show For Children

Los Angeles: Film and stage actor Idina Menzel has come up with a new web show aimed at children and parents, “Idina’s Treehouse”. Hosted by the “Frozen 2” star, the series premiered on Monday on her YouTube channel.

According to Variety, Menzel will share songs and stories aimed at the younger part of her fan base on the show. The actor, best known for voicing the role of Snow Queen Elsa in the Disney animated film franchise, said she started working on the project during quarantine.

“Hope you all like it. In search of a little peace and quiet during lockdown and stressful homeschooling, I took refuge in my son Walker’s treehouse. Started talking and singing to myself. Delirium? Stir crazy? Mother gone mad? I offer up myself for your children’s amusement,” she said. Shot on an iPhone, the series is backed by SB Projects, Loudmouth Media, and Surfer Jack Studios.

Menzel most recently finished work on a live-action “Cinderella” musical, in which she plays the stepmother to Camilla Cabello’s title character.