Idris Alba Fine with Playing James Bond but Not Fine with 'Black James Bond'

After Daniel Craig departed from the Bond series after Bond 25, Idris Elba was considered to be one of the finest contenders for the titular role.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 28, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Idris Alba Fine with Playing James Bond but Not Fine with 'Black James Bond'
Image: Instagram/Idris Elba
After Daniel Craig departed from the Bond series after Bond 25, Idris Elba was considered to be one of the finest contenders for the titular role. Rumours started doing the rounds after the Golden Globe winning actor was seen posing with Daniel Craig at the Golden Globes in January. However, talking to Vanity Fair, the actor cleared the air and said, he wouldn't play the iconic character anytime soon.

Talking about the character and his association to it, the 46-year-old actor said, "James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey, "he said. "Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond," he added.

Elba also revealed that it was disheartening when he realised that there were people who did not want him to play the role because of the colour of his skin. "You just get disheartened," Vanity quoted the actor as saying, adding, "when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to."

Elba will be next seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, due for release in August.

