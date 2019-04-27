Take the pledge to vote

Idris Elba and Partner Sabrina Dhowre Secretly Marry in Morocco

Idris Elba married his long-time partner Sabrina Dhowre in an intimate wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco.

April 27, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Image: British Vogue/Instagram
Actor and DJ Idris Elba has tied the knot with long time partner Sabrina Dhowre in a secret and intimate wedding in Marrakesh, Morocco. The Turn Up Charlie star, who recently also performed at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival as a DJ, and Dhowre exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

Elba and Dhowre first met in 2017 on the set of The Mountain Between Us and got engaged in 2018. British Vogue shared the beautiful pictures of the couple from the wedding. Now that the couple is married, their families and close friends will be celebrating over the course of the weekend.

See pictures here:







As soon as the news broke surfaced on social media, fans were quick to pour congratulatory messages and shower love on the newly weds. Reacting to the image, a user on Instagram wrote, "Heartbroken women everywhere! congratulations to you both."

A Twitter user wrote, "Could not be happier for the couple... may God continue to strengthen your love!!! #simplybeautiful @idriselba," while another's post read, "Aahhhhhh!!! They got married in Morocco ." See here:







On the movies front, Elba is in talks to star in the sequel of Sucide Squad, which will be directed by James Gunn. His casting is not yet confirmed. His action film Hobbs and Shaw, in which he plays the villain, is set to release in August 2.

