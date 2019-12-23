Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Idris Elba Eager to Perform Live with Taylor Swift

Elba, who is also a DJ, has teamed up with Swift for director Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cats, and now he wants to take their new working friendship to the pop concert stage.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Idris Elba Eager to Perform Live with Taylor Swift
Image: Instagram/Idris Elba

Hollywood star Idris Elba is eager to join Grammy-Award winning singer Taylor Swift onstage.

Elba, who is also a DJ, has teamed up with Swift for director Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cats, and now he wants to take their new working friendship to the pop concert stage, because he believes performing live with the Shake It Off hitmaker would be an incredible experience, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I've known Taylor a few years now. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work. She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen," Elba told Britain's The Sun on Sunday.

The Pacific Rim actor previously talked about wanting to work with Swift, saying he wants to collaborate with her on a song.

"This year's been amazing because I get to play and make music a lot more and I'm hoping maybe Taylor and I... I might get Taylor and I to do a song that would be great," he said in January.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram