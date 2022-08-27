Idris Elba Frustrated Over The Constant Questions About His Role in James Bond

Ever since Daniel Craig revealed that he is no longer interested in starring in any James Bond film in future, the list of actors who could potentially replace him has grown. Among the many names that have surfaced in recent years to replace Craig in the film series, British actor Idris Elba appears to be the fan favourite. However, Idris Elba, on the other hand, is tired of people constantly questioning him about his role as James Bond.

During an interview on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, the Beasts of No Nations actor opened up his frustrations over the constant questions about the James Bond rumours. Idris Elba says, “I have no more answers for it. I just tell people ‘aw, don’t ask me that because a lot of times it’s really lazy journalism”. He further explained, “And people try to use it as clickbait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumour. But most times now I tend not to talk about it.”

It appears that there are more actors on the list of potential James Bond replacements for Daniel Craig besides Idris Elba. Rumours have also circulated about Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, and Hugh Jackman, and whether or not any of them have been finalised for the role. It is safe to believe that the production crew is taking its time in confirming the final Bond since neither the actors nor the franchise has officially confirmed anything.

Idris Elba is currently promoting his latest film, Beast, which also stars Liyabuya Gongo, Martin Munro and Daniel Hadebe in lead roles. The survival thriller film revolves around a father and his two teenage daughters who are pursued by a massive rogue lion determined to prove that the Savanna has only one apex predator. The actor also starring in another film, Three Thousand Years of Longing alongside Tilda Swinton, which has released this week. Apart from that, Idris Elba is also reprising his role as DCI John Luther in the upcoming film, Luther.

