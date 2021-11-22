Idris Elba in Talks to Star in Next James Bond Film But Not As 007

A lot has been talked about who would take on the role of 007 following Daniel Craig’s departure from the James Bond franchise. After five successful outings as James Bond, Craig has decided to move on. Among fans, Idris Elba was one of the top contenders for the role, but last month, in an interview, the actor stated that he would not be taking on the role of the super spy. Now, it is reported that Elba is in talks with the studio to star in the next James Bond film. However, it looks like he will not be playing the titular character.

An insider told The Sun that the makers recognise the amount of pull and respect Elba commands, therefore they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment of James Bond. Though nothing has been finalised, rumors are rife that Elba would be essaying the role of a villain in the next installment. “Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it. He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands. They want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment," the source was quoted as saying.

Currently, the actor has begun shooting on his upcoming project, Luther. He is all set to reprise his role from the hit detective series and also produce the spin-off film.

As far as the role of Bond is concerned, Dwayne Johnson, fondly known as The Rock, last week, in an interview with Esquire, expressed his keen desire to be the next 007. The actor had opened up about his interest in the role.

However, Dwayne is not the only one in the race. Peaky Blinders actor Tom Hardy, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, and Game of Thrones actor Tom Hopper are also in the race.

