He's already got an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony under his belt. And now, John Legend — one of the nicest guys in Hollywood — has been crowned this year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. With the latest title, Legend joins a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with the then 29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. Legend is People's 34th personality to get the title.

Now, ever since Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive, wife Chrissy Teigen has been gloating about it and sometimes also trolling her husband on Twitter.

Read: People's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Makes Ham Sandwich for Chrissy Teigen

In the latest contest she asked People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018 title holder Idris Elba to share a throwback picture of him in the 90s and Elba did so in a killer manner. When Teigen hinted that perhaps Elba wasn’t as attractive in 1995, the British actor, 47, quickly proved her wrong.

In a reply to her tweet, Elba shared a vintage shot of him “circa 1995,” and Teigen, 33, immediately admitted defeat, reported People.com.

Check out their hilarious Twitter exchange below:

yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot) https://t.co/7DtT72InGk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Earlier, Elba also congratulated Legend on winning the title. He wrote on Twitter, "My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it."

My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. 😬 https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

Legend took home his first Grammy in 2006 with his debut album 'Get Lifted', the People's magazine reported, reminding readers that he became one of only 15 stars to achieve EGOT status last year.

The star, who remains down-to-earth despite his success, says his mother, Phyllis, a seamstress, was his first and biggest fan. "Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it," he says. "She always encouraged me."

Legend says his parents, including his factory worker father Ronald taught him to remain humble and kind.

"My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity," he says.

"My parents always taught me that if you're going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It's a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated."

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.