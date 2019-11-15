Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'People's Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba Posts Pic from '90s to Prove Chrissy Teigen Wrong

In response to People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019 title holder John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba posted a picture of himself from the '90s. Check out their hilarious Twitter exchange below

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
'People's Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba Posts Pic from '90s to Prove Chrissy Teigen Wrong
Image: Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend/Instagram

He's already got an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony under his belt. And now, John Legend — one of the nicest guys in Hollywood — has been crowned this year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. With the latest title, Legend joins a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with the then 29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. Legend is People's 34th personality to get the title.

Now, ever since Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive, wife Chrissy Teigen has been gloating about it and sometimes also trolling her husband on Twitter.

Read: People's Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Makes Ham Sandwich for Chrissy Teigen

In the latest contest she asked People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018 title holder Idris Elba to share a throwback picture of him in the 90s and Elba did so in a killer manner. When Teigen hinted that perhaps Elba wasn’t as attractive in 1995, the British actor, 47, quickly proved her wrong.

In a reply to her tweet, Elba shared a vintage shot of him “circa 1995,” and Teigen, 33, immediately admitted defeat, reported People.com.

Check out their hilarious Twitter exchange below:

Earlier, Elba also congratulated Legend on winning the title. He wrote on Twitter, "My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it."

Legend took home his first Grammy in 2006 with his debut album 'Get Lifted', the People's magazine reported, reminding readers that he became one of only 15 stars to achieve EGOT status last year.

The star, who remains down-to-earth despite his success, says his mother, Phyllis, a seamstress, was his first and biggest fan. "Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it," he says. "She always encouraged me."

Legend says his parents, including his factory worker father Ronald taught him to remain humble and kind.

"My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity," he says.

"My parents always taught me that if you're going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It's a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated."

(With inputs from IANS)

