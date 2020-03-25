MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Idris Elba Refutes Claims That He Was Paid To Say He Is COVID-19 Positive

Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. He says he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Idris Elba, who recently announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, took to Instagram Live to shut down rumours claiming that celebrities have been paid to say that they have been infected by the virus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Actor Idris Elba has slammed accusations that he was paid to say that he had contracted coronavirus, calling it a "bullsh*t" theory.

The 47-year-old actor, who recently announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, took to Instagram Live to shut down rumours and conspiracy theory claiming that celebrities have been paid to say that they have been infected by the virus, reports etonline.com.

"I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate. It's like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that," Elba told his followers.

"It shouldn't be about whether rich or poor gets it. I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don't see what people get out of that. And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I've got coronavirus, that's absolute bullsh*t. Such stupidness," he added.

The actor continued: "People wanna spread that as if it's news. That's stupid. It's the quickest way to get people sick because there's no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we've got it or we ain't got it. I don't even understand the logic of that."

Elba, whose wife Sabrina Dhowre, also tested positive, added that he is "not an actor right now".

"I'm just a human being and I just happen to be in the public eye. So I want people to understand that this is very real. I don't feel like I'm privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it," he explained.

Earlier this month, rapper Cardi B shared a conspiracy theory. She said that celebrities who have said that they tested positive for COVID-19 are all paid.

