Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’

The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure to coronavirus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.

Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. He says he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he added. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”

