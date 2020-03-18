Idris Elba Shares Update After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Calls it 'Mad 24 Hours'

A day after British actor Idris Elba revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, he came for a live session on his Twitter to update his fans about his condition.

On Monday, the actor had stated that he showed no symptoms but has been isolated since Friday after finding out about his possible exposure to the deadly virus. Elba confided in his fans, saying he was ‘worried’ as he had asthma.

“Yes, of course I’m worried. I’m worried about having the virus, I’m worried about having asthma and how that can make things really complicated for me really quickly,” he said.

He also added that the way “we’re dealing with” the COVID-19 was also worrisome for him. Elba was about to start production for a movie when he was tested.

In the update video, the Thor actor said it had been a “mad 24 hours” and expressed gratitude for the outpouring support from the fans.

Defending his choice of coming out with the news, he said he felt like that was the “right thing to do” because they are not “the only ones” suffering from self-quarantine.

The Dark Tower actor added that his wife Sabrina had been tested this morning and was awaiting her results. Many had criticized Sabrina sitting near Elba in his last video, saying social distancing was being compromised.

To this, Elba said, “Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did, and wanted to and I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her”.

He added as much as he wanted to keep her safe, it was presumable that if he had the infectious virus, chances were high that “she’d have it too”.

Follow @News18Movies for more



