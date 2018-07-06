GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Idris Elba To Play The Villain In Fast And Furious Spinoff Hobbs and Shaw

Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in "Fast and Furious" spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2018, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Idris Elba To Play The Villain In Fast And Furious Spinoff Hobbs and Shaw
Image: Instagram/ Idris Elba

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in "Fast and Furious" spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively, reports variety.com.


Fast and Furious architect Chris Morgan penned the script, with production set to commence this fall. The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up.

Statham joined the series in the seventh movie The Fate of the Furious in 2017. Hobbs and Shaw will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.


 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery