English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Idris Elba To Play The Villain In Fast And Furious Spinoff Hobbs and Shaw
Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in "Fast and Furious" spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Image: Instagram/ Idris Elba
Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Idris Elba is in final talks to play the main villain in "Fast and Furious" spin-off titled Hobbs and Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is on board to helm, with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as special agent Luke Hobbs and criminal mastermind Deckard Shaw, respectively, reports variety.com.
Fast and Furious architect Chris Morgan penned the script, with production set to commence this fall. The film will see the often-at-odds pair teaming up.
Statham joined the series in the seventh movie The Fate of the Furious in 2017. Hobbs and Shaw will hit the theatres on July 26, 2019.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Friday 06 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter