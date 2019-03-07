English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel?
According to a report, Idris Elba met with writer-director James Gunn on Friday and talks have begun with the Warner Bros Pictures for his casting in the film.
Image: Instagram/Idris Elba
Loading...
Idris Elba has fast become the hot face of franchise cinema. Instance one: Elba portrays Heimdall in Thor. Instance two: Elba plays the role of Krall in Star Trek Beyond. Instance three: Elba was Fluke in Finding Dory. Instance four: Elba is going to play a villian in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Instance five: There are talks, currently in progress, with the makers of Suicide Squad, who are keen on replacing Will Simth's assassin anti-hero Deadshot, with Elba. Will had earlier decided to drop out of the sequel of SS, owing to date commitments.
The sequel of Suicide Squad will be directed by James Gunn, who was infamously removed from the Guardians of the Galaxy series of films by Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports in hollywoodreporter.com state that Elba met with Gunn on Friday and talks have begun with the Warner Bros Pictures. Elba was the first and only choice for Gunn.
Suicide Squad follows the story of imprisoned super villains who save the world from a powerful threats in exchange for reduced sentences. Margot Robbie plays the role of Joker's associate Harley Quinn in the film.
The first part released in 2016 and opened to negative reviews but a good box office collection. Suicide Squad also won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards, making it the first film in the DC Extended Universe to win the coveted award. It also led to multiple films being developed featuring Robbie, like Birds of Prey and an untitled film around Joker and Quinn.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Instance five: There are talks, currently in progress, with the makers of Suicide Squad, who are keen on replacing Will Simth's assassin anti-hero Deadshot, with Elba. Will had earlier decided to drop out of the sequel of SS, owing to date commitments.
The sequel of Suicide Squad will be directed by James Gunn, who was infamously removed from the Guardians of the Galaxy series of films by Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports in hollywoodreporter.com state that Elba met with Gunn on Friday and talks have begun with the Warner Bros Pictures. Elba was the first and only choice for Gunn.
Suicide Squad follows the story of imprisoned super villains who save the world from a powerful threats in exchange for reduced sentences. Margot Robbie plays the role of Joker's associate Harley Quinn in the film.
The first part released in 2016 and opened to negative reviews but a good box office collection. Suicide Squad also won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards, making it the first film in the DC Extended Universe to win the coveted award. It also led to multiple films being developed featuring Robbie, like Birds of Prey and an untitled film around Joker and Quinn.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Wants Nick Kyrgios to Set Better Example
- Someone Needs to Tell Donald Trump 'Tim Apple' is Not the Tech Giant's CEO
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The Closest an Android Phone Has Been, to a Perfect 10
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Facebook Will Focus on Encrypting Messaging Services; Allow WhatsApp And Messenger to Interconnect
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results