Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel?

According to a report, Idris Elba met with writer-director James Gunn on Friday and talks have begun with the Warner Bros Pictures for his casting in the film.

Updated:March 7, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel?
Idris Elba has fast become the hot face of franchise cinema. Instance one: Elba portrays Heimdall in Thor. Instance two: Elba plays the role of Krall in Star Trek Beyond. Instance three: Elba was Fluke in Finding Dory. Instance four: Elba is going to play a villian in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Instance five: There are talks, currently in progress, with the makers of Suicide Squad, who are keen on replacing Will Simth's assassin anti-hero Deadshot, with Elba. Will had earlier decided to drop out of the sequel of SS, owing to date commitments.

The sequel of Suicide Squad will be directed by James Gunn, who was infamously removed from the Guardians of the Galaxy series of films by Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports in hollywoodreporter.com state that Elba met with Gunn on Friday and talks have begun with the Warner Bros Pictures. Elba was the first and only choice for Gunn.

Suicide Squad follows the story of imprisoned super villains who save the world from a powerful threats in exchange for reduced sentences. Margot Robbie plays the role of Joker's associate Harley Quinn in the film.

The first part released in 2016 and opened to negative reviews but a good box office collection. Suicide Squad also won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards, making it the first film in the DC Extended Universe to win the coveted award. It also led to multiple films being developed featuring Robbie, like Birds of Prey and an untitled film around Joker and Quinn.

