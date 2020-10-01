Idris Elba To Topline Survival Thriller 'Beast'

Los Angeles: Actor Idris Elba is set to feature in “Beast”, a survival thriller to be directed by Baltasar Kormakur. According to The Hollywood Reporters, the Universal Pictures project is based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan.

Ryan Engle, who worked on the Dwayne Johnson-starrer “Rampage”, has penned the script. The story details are being kept under the wraps, but it is described to be in the similar vein as “The Shallows”.

While the 2016 survival thriller saw Blake Lively as a surfer stalked by a shark, “Beast” will feature a lion as the predatory antagonist. Will Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions. Kormakur, known for making survival thrillers like Iceland’s Oscar 2013 entry “The Deep”, “Everest” and “Adrift”, will produce through his RVK Studios. Primak-Sullivan will also executive produce.