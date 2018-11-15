English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Idris Elba's Daughter Named Golden Globe Ambassador
The Golden Globes are set to take place January 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Isan Elba along with her father Idris Elba.
Loading...
Isan Elba, daughter of Hollywood star Idris Elba, has been named this year's Golden Globe Ambassador.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna announced the news on Wednesday.
Retitled last year as Golden Globe Ambassador, the role was previously known as Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe with previous title holders including the children of such Hollywood figures as Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Bruce Dern. Last year's Ambassador was Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and producer Dany Garcia, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
"Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke of the HFPA's commitment to philanthropy," said Tatna.
She added: "However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honouree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor."
In addition to ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards, Isan will choose a non-profit organization and work to raise awareness for a cause of her choosing. She has chosen to focus on the issue of mental health.
"I feel honoured to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about," Isan said in a statement.
She added: "Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."
The HFPA on Tuesday cancelled its annual party to reveal this year's Golden Globe Ambassador amid the Woolsey Fire that has devastated Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The Golden Globes are set to take place January 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna announced the news on Wednesday.
Retitled last year as Golden Globe Ambassador, the role was previously known as Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe with previous title holders including the children of such Hollywood figures as Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Bruce Dern. Last year's Ambassador was Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and producer Dany Garcia, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
"Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke of the HFPA's commitment to philanthropy," said Tatna.
She added: "However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honouree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor."
In addition to ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards, Isan will choose a non-profit organization and work to raise awareness for a cause of her choosing. She has chosen to focus on the issue of mental health.
"I feel honoured to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about," Isan said in a statement.
She added: "Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."
The HFPA on Tuesday cancelled its annual party to reveal this year's Golden Globe Ambassador amid the Woolsey Fire that has devastated Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The Golden Globes are set to take place January 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...