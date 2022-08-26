IDSFFK Starts Tomorrow: 109 Films By Female Directors To Be Screened

The International Documentary Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will be kicked off on Friday, August 27. 109 female directors are going to showcase their films at the 14th edition of IDSFFK. The ‘I Tales’ category will feature 262 films in 12 categories, all of them made by women. These movies also include the ones shot on an iPhone.

According to The New Indian Express, “As many as 17 films in the International Non-Fiction category, 12 films in the Long Documentary category, four films in the Short Films category and seven films in the International Short Films category were made by women.” In addition to these, 9 movies focusing on various facets of life are also going to add to the cinematic experience at the festival. Two Malayalam movies have made it to the festival in the category too. The themes are survival, fantasy and solitude.

The aforementioned Malayalam films are Sethulakshmi’s Arike and Manjadikaalam. Apart from these, the 9 movies include Abhishek Verma and Jayesh Pillai’s Manhole, Sethuramalingam’s Among the Stars and Suchana Saha’s Dear Me, among others. Radha Indu Rana’s Dhoop-The Music Video will also be screened at the film festival.

The best long documentary will win the cash prize of ₹2 lakhs, and the best short documentary will win ₹1 lakh at the International Documentary Short Film Festival of Kerala. In addition to them, the best short film will also win ₹2 lakhs while the best campus film made in Kerala will receive ₹50,000 as prize money. The jury chairperson for the non-fiction category is director Anjali Monterio whereas Hansa Tapliyal will lead the jury for the fiction category.

A host of cultural programmes will be a part of the film festival. These will include a medley of popular songs by ALoshy on August 27, Almaram Music Band’s concert on August 28, a mehfil by Bastin John on August 29 and a one-act play by Santhosh Keezhatoor, named Pennadan, on August 30.

