'If Aditya Chopra was Social Like Karan Johar, I Wouldn't Have Fallen for Him': Rani Mukerji

Despite being one of the top film producers in India, Aditya Chopra is known for being a recluse and protecting his private life fiercely. His wedding with actress Rani Mukerji in Italy on April 21 six years ago was kept under wraps. The couple also keep their daughter Adira away from the paparazzi.

On the contrary, producer Karan Johar is extremely camera-friendly and does not shy away from sharing his life on social media. He regularly posts photos and videos of his kids Yash and Roohi on Instagram.

Rani has said that one of the reasons she fell for Aditya Chopra was that he was protective of his personal life.

"For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don't think I'd have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Every day he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home.

"I am a very family-oriented person, I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is in the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me," DNA quoted Rani telling a TV channel.

Rani added, "The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I respected."

