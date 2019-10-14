If Ek Chumma was Disrespectful Towards Women, I'd Have Spoken Up: Kriti Sanon Defends Housefull 4 Song

Kriti Sanon is currently promoting her upcoming film Houseful 4, a multi-starrer also featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film, which is a reincarnation story, spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019. The makers of the film released the song Ek Chumma which showed the male leads of the film 'demanding' kisses from their female counterparts. The song has received considerable backlash for being 'regressive', 'entitled' and 'sexist'.

Talking about this to Mid-day, Sanon defended the song saying that it was not disrespectful to women. "How is it regressive? The boys are saying [those lines] to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up."

The actress also talked about the popular song from Veere Di Wedding, Tareefan, where the male models were hyper-sexualised, a trait very common with women in Bollywood, "In Tareefan, why was it not pointed that male models were being treated the way mainstream treats female models? In Coca Cola [song from Luka Chuppi], I was asked why the girl was being put down [through the lyrics]. But my character too was saying the same lines to the guy. How is it okay for a guy to be teased, but there's so much talk when a girl is being teased?"

Sanon also talked about how she as an actor tries to be careful so as to not offend anyone, "There is a lot of second-guessing because I want to be responsible. I don't want the wrong message to go out through a scene or the movie. Anything we do or say can be taken out of context and blown out of proportion. But we don't want to hurt anyone."

Directed by Farhad Samji, who replaced Sajid Khan after the latter was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, Housefull 4 is slated to release on October 26, 2019.

