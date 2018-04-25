English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Every Actor Knew What He Was Doing, Everyone Would be a Superstar, Says Ranbir Kapoor
Presented by Fox Star Studios, "Sanju" will release on June 29.
Rajkumar Hirani, Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra pose during the trailer launch of 'Sanju' in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has showcased his versatility in a variety of roles but whose recent films have not fared well at the box office, says he keeps reminding himself that it is just a bend and not the end.
Ranbir, alongwith producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani, was present at the teaser launch of their upcoming mega project Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, here on Tuesday.
In a past interview, Chopra had commented that "Ranbir is an incredible actor with stupid script choices".
So when asked if the biopic is going to change it, Ranbir told the media: "If every actor knew what he was doing and had a plan, everyone would be a superstar. So it is hard and I am trying to learn from my own mistakes."
"I keep reminding myself that it's just a bend, not the end. Life is very difficult and requires a lot of hard work and you have to keep working... Like Raju sir's film title, 'Lage raho...'," he added with a pinch of humour.
In Sanju, Ranbir has portrayed Sanjay's different avatars.
Did he make any special observations about Sanjay to portray him better on-screen Ranbir said: "I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. For me, it was a fan trying to play his icon. So I think the hardest thing I did was to give myself the confidence that I can play this man.
"When Raju sir told me about this film, I didn't have the confidence because I thought I wouldn't be able to do it. I don't have the courage, don't have the understanding or the acting chops to do it. This is not an acting gig for me. I haven't tried to show good acting, bad acting or showcase my talent. I think it was just the opportunity to be part of a story of a person who I consider to be my icon."
Ranbir has entertained audience in many hits like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh - Salesman of The Year, Wake Up Sid! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
The actor in a prior interview had said that he truly learned from Hirani what it means to entertain people.
Asked to elucidate on the same, Ranbir said: "What I learned from Raju sir is the power of entertainment. Not what's entertaining to you but what's entertaining to people, and I think when a filmmaker makes a film for an audience and not for himself, that's such a learning in itself and a selfless act."
Ranbir was also urged to act out a dialogue for the audience. But he said: "I feel very shy to mimic him (Sanjay) otherwise. When I was working on the film, it was a character I had to play. Otherwise mimicking feels like disrespecting him. And it's not just me...it's the hair and make-up that adds to my acting on the big screen. So, I don't want to disrespect Sanjay sir."
Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will release on June 29.
