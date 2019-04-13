English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Game of Thrones Were India: Superwoman Lilly Singh's Spoof Video Will Leave You in Splits
Celebrating the arrival of the season eight of 'Game of Thrones', Superwoman- Lilly Singh, who is known for comic gigs has released a spoof video of the series, giving it an Indianised makeover.
Celebrating the arrival of the season eight of 'Game of Thrones', Superwoman- Lilly Singh, who is known for comic gigs has released a spoof video of the series, giving it an Indianised makeover.
While Game of Thrones was much popular in abroad since its inception, the television drama series popularised much later in India. And with the latest and the final season to be premiered a day after the excitement among fans is just growing.
Celebrating the arrival of the season eight of Game of Thrones, Superwoman- Lilly Singh, who is known for comic gigs has released a spoof video of the series, giving it an Indianised makeover. To add Indian elements, the artist changed the title of Game of Thrones to 'House of Singhs' and called Jon Snow as Jitender Singh. She also introduced Daenerys as, queen of New Delhi, master of dandia, protector of cows, head of rail gaddi and mother of peacock.
In the five-minutes-and- twenty-two- seconds long clip, dressed as Daenerys, Singh meets Jon, bargains with the traders and also mimics Cersei celebrating rakhabandhan with brother Jaime.
"The 'Game of Thrones Season 8' premiere is just days away and I thought what better way to celebrate than to give my favourite show some Indian flavour. And of course, I had to recreate Battle of the Bastards through the lens of an Indian Soap Opera! Because if the hero can’t bend a steel sword with his bare hands, is he even a hero?! Enjoy Westeros with a hint of jugaad. Thanks for watching!" read the description of the video on YouTube.
Recently, Lilly was in India for the YouTube FanFest. Upon her arrival, she met a couple of stars from the film fraternity like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. She also collaborated with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and singer Neha Kakkar for a set of videos.
