'If Hero Was Younger Than Heroine...': Actor Sunil Lahiri Reveals Directors' Trick

Actor Sunil Lahiri, who featured as Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has shared an interesting post on his Instagram handle. In fact, it won’t be wrong to say that he revealed an industry secret.

Sharing two pictures — one with Kajal Kiran, his co-star from a film — Sunil wrote that this was a different era, adding back then if the male actor was younger than the female, the former was made to sport a moustache to look older.

“This is an old photo with Kajal Kiran Ji, the famous actress of her era," the Ramayana actor wrote. Sunil Lahiri is three years younger than Kajal Kiran, who made her Bollywood debut in 1977 with Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

Sunil, who has over 155,000 followers on Instagram, is quite active on social media these days. His Wednesday post has garnered over 3500 likes.

Sunil was at the peak of his popularity when Ramayana was aired on Doordarshan in the eighties.

Along with Sunil, people still remember Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram and Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita. Ramayan was aired again in March 2020 after the announcement of the first lockdown to control the spread of the Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.