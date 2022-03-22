'If Hollywood Can Do It, Why Can't Bollywood?': John Abraham On Action Scenes In Attack

The new trailer of John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez’s actioner Attack was released on Tuesday and has set a new expectation for fans. As fans raved about the movie’s trailer, the star cast fielded a few questions about the movie in a trailer launch/press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. John made most of the occasion and went on to speak at length about the film and why Bollywood’s efforts to make quality action films should not be overlooked.

During the event, John said that if Hollywood can do it, why can’t Bollywood? “My thing is, we have an obstacle of budget. But we have pulled it off on a limited budget. We can make films which can make the world see and say, wow India can make such films too,” the actor said, as reported by Pinkvilla, and cited examples of movies like Avengers and White House Down.

Further elaborating the idea behind his sci-fi action thriller, the actor said that director Lakshya Raj Anand is a very young guy, and their idea was to make a film for today’s generation, a completely new generation. Calling Attack a “game-changer” and a “forward film”, John mentioned that it was very important to make a film like Attack.

The actor added that he has full faith in the film as well as in the team. “JA Entertainment has made Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Parmanu. I believe that there is no better promotion than the film itself,” John said, adding that “Attack is a damn good film.” The actor will be seen as a super soldier in Attack, making him the first to do so in the Indian film industry.

The film which was expected to release on Republic Day earlier this year will hit the theatres on April 1. It is also noted that the film is likely to have a sequel.

