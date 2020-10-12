If I Find My Life Partner in Bigg Boss 14, There's Nothing Wrong in it: Nishant Singh Malkani

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani confessed that he is single and ready to settle down in life. The actor said that if he finds a partner inside the Bigg Boss house, there is nothing wrong in it.

In an interview with Times Of India before entering the Bigg Boss house, he said, "Man is a social animal and he needs a partner, so I am open to everything. I am single and definitely want to settle down in life with someone who can match up to my expectations. I am very frank and open about it. If I find a partner inside, there is nothing wrong in it. I will be very honest to accept someone who matches my wavelength."

However, Nishant is rumoured to be in a relationship with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's original Gopi bahu -- Gia Manek. There are also reports suggesting that the actress might enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. There is no confirmation about the same from the actress or Bigg Boss makers.

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 14, on Weekend Ka Vaar host Salman Khan told Nishant that he is less active contestant. Along with Nishant, he also called out contestants Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal for their least contribution in the game.