If I had 10 Hands, I’d have Voted for Narendra Modi with All of Them, Says Anupam Kher’s Mother

Anupam Kher took to social media earlier this week to share a video of his mother Dulari, in which she is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a good human being and predicting a massive win for his Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections.Sharing the video, Kher wrote, "Much before the exit polls, Mom had given her verdict about two weeks back. I didn't post it. Was waiting for the voting to get over completely. But now you can watch why she thinks @narendramodi should win. Her reasons are based on an ordinary person's gut feeling. Her last lines here, "दस हाथ होते तो भी उसी को वोट डालती" is the clincher. #DulariRocks #InnocentPrediction#MomsAreTheBest (sic)."Notably, Kher, who is known for being pro-BJP, often shares videos of his mother Dulari under #DulariRocks, in which she gives her opinion on the goings-on.Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday led his BJP towards a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, national security and Hindu pride struck a chord among voters across large swathes of India.With the elections establishing the 68-year-old as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance. It was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats, according to the trends.