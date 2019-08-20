If I Had a Bigger Flat in Mumbai, I’d Have Adopted More Dogs and Cats, Says Disha Patani
Disha Patani lives with two cats named Keety and Jasmine. She will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s horror-thriller Malang.
Disha Patani with her pet cat. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani says she would love to adopt more pets, but she doesn’t have enough space in her Mumbai apartment.
"I have two cats. I love dogs as well. I stay in an apartment but if I had a larger space, I would have adopted more dogs and cats. My father is a big pet lover. I have pigeons and cows back home in Bareilly. In Mumbai, I don't have space to keep all of them. I remember always having a dog in my house ever since I was a kid. I have grown up with dogs. So, I am really attached to them. I understand how loving and caring they are," Disha said.
Highlighting the importance of pet adoption, she added, "It's important to adopt animals, be it dogs or cats. That way, you can change the animal's life, and along with that it changes your life too. I feel a pet changes the entire environment of a house. They make you feel happy—especially dogs, because they protect your house. So, we should try doing something for them."
On the professional front, Disha, known for her roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Bharat, will next be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in Mohit Suri’s horror-thriller Malang.
