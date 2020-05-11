If I Started As A Lead Actor, It Would Have Gone Into My Head, Says Aparshakti Khurna

Aparshakti Khurana has a carved a niche for himself, thanks to films like Dangal, Stree, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. With no qualms of acting for supporting roles, Aparshakti gives an interesting insight into how he has slowly made his way to the top.

"The love and respect that I have received, I wouldn't have gotten it otherwise. I would have just been a star brother who got up one day and wanted to act," said Khurana.

He added, "Bhaiya (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Papa have told me, the journey is the most important if you want to be respected and loved for your craft. I wanted to take the path where the journey is respected.”

He elaborates, "Whenever things happen overnight, it changes your mindset. Then I would have not had the 700k followers on Instagram. I would not have been so chirpy and jumpy. It would have got into my head. We are people from the generation who are unable to handle fame and we tend to get too full of ourselves. I am extremely happy with how things have been going for me one step at a time," he said.

"Not getting a lead role is not the end of the world. At the same time, it is important to have rejection and failure after two-three years to keep you grounded. It's important to take that criticism constructively," he said.

A person of many talents, Khurana tried his hands at being a lawyer, a cricketer and a radio jockey among other things. However, he is now happy to have finally settled in for acting.

He explained, "Our generation is indecisive and fickle-minded. An inner calling never happened to me for the rest of the professions."

He recently featured in a song Teri Yaari with Milind Gaba and King Kaazi. The song has received a warm response. "The song is a hit, we have achieved our aim and are extremely happy with the response," he said.

The actor will now be seen playing a lead in his upcoming movie Helmet, which also features Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, he shared, "It's the year 2020 and we still have so many taboos. Even in big cities like Mumbai, it a big deal to go and ask for a condom. This one is a quirky comedy about the same."

