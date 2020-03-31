If I Were From A Film Family, I Wouldn't Have Been Myself, Says Yami Gautam

Actress Yami Gautam had a very successful 2019 with blockbuster hits Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. However the actress had hit a rough patch in her career despite debuting with Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed Vicky Donor. Recently, Yami was asked the age-old question of nepotism and whether not being from a film family had an effect on her career.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Yami said that she had no regrets about being an outsider in Bollywood. “There is no fight here. You can’t change if someone is born in an industry; that’s not something anyone has control over. You can’t change where I come from, and proudly so. That’s a fact na? If it is a fact, then what is the problem in accepting it?” she said.

“But if you are getting an opportunity, the only thing is that you can’t take anything for granted,” she further added.

Yami also said that she wouldn't have been herself if she were from a film family. “Even if I feel, had I been from a film family, then I would have got this... No, then I would not have got the perspective that I have now. I would not be myself. And I want to remain the way I am,” she said.

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, directed by debutante Puneet Khanna opposite Vikrant Massey.

