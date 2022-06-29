'If I Were Getting Married...': When Salman Khan Reacted To Wedding Rumours

Bollywood star Salman Khan is often referred to as the most eligible bachelor of India. The 56-year-old superstar has been linked to numerous actresses in the past and his past affairs have also made headlines but none of them culminated in marriage.

Recently, the Dabangg actor’s name was linked with Lulia Vantur. In 2016, news spread like wildfire that the two were ready for marriage. However, Salman Khan denied this news and said, “When I get married, I will tell the whole world.”

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Salman had said, “If I had got engaged or were getting married, I wouldn’t wait for the news to leak out. I would announce it myself; it would be a proud moment for me. I would not behave like the yesteryear stars who hid their wives, thinking their fan following would diminish. I know the whole country would be happy for me.”

He also jokingly said, “I also want a child, but the problem is that the mother also comes with the child. If the mother can be avoided, then I am ready to have even two or three children. Tell me if there is any solution for this.”

According to media reports, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur first met in 2010 in Dublin when the actor was shooting for Bodyguard. However, some reports also say that Salman met Lulia when we travelled to Romania in connection to his brother, Sohail Khan’s film. Salman has never spoken about how he met Lulia.

During the lockdown in 2020, Yulia Vantur was with Salman Khan’s family at his Panvel farmhouse. Lulia was also seen there on Salman Khan’s birthday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.