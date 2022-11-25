'If I Weren't Irrfan Khan’s Son, Nobody Would Care About My Debut': Babil Khan

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is the talk of the tinsel town these days with his upcoming project Qala. He is currently on a promotional spree for this film, which will stream on Netflix on December 1. Babil recently promoted Qala along with its star cast on the Film Companion channel and expressed his thoughts about his first project. Babil said that no one would have cared about him if he was not Irrfan Khan’s son.

The host Rohini Ramnathan was conducting this interview and she first had a conversation with director Anvitaa Dutt. After having a word with Anvitaa, she started to interview Babil and said that everyone is looking forward to his debut. She added that Babil would surely not like the word debut. Saying this, she and the other crew including Tripti Dimri, Anvita and Swastika Mukherjee started laughing. Babil smiled and said, “If I was not Irrfan Khan’s son, nobody would have cared about my debut. I would have been just an actor trying to get into films, auditioning, and maybe getting a part. Getting recognised through your work is so much greater than inheriting recognition. I feel like the words ‘debut’, and ‘launch’, these things always make the individual greater than the story and the film.”

Babil further added that he doesn’t like the word debut or launch because they divert all attention to the person who is going to act in his first film. He becomes extremely conscious due to that and finds it slightly difficult to work. The interview continued with other crew members expressing their thoughts about Qala and describing their experience of working in it.

Qala revolves around the complicated life of an aspiring singer who wishes to make it big in the entertainment industry. However, she had to face a tough relationship with her mother and excessively tough competition with other artists as well. At one point in time, she starts doubting her talent as well. What happens next forms the core theme of Qala.

