'If It Doesn’t Come from...': Vivek Agnihotri Uses Farhan Akhtar's Lines to Respond to Nadav Lapid's Apology

Vivek Agnihotri said he doesn’t care about what Nadav Lapid says after the latter apologised over his remarks on the film The Kashmir Files. During the closing ceremony of the IFFI 2022 in Goa, the Iranian filmmaker who was also the Jury Head called Vivek Agnihotri’s film propaganda and vulgar, causing a huge uproar. In a recent interview with CNN News18, the filmmaker apologised and said, “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted."

However, Vivek Agnihotri said that he doesn’t care about what Nadav says. Speaking with Hindustan Times, he said, “I don’t even care what he says. Mere liye baat khatam ho gai hai. Seriously, I don’t care about what he says or doesn’t say."

He continued, “I have come to shoot in Pune, and I am getting so much love for the film. People are thanking me for making the film, so why do I need an endorsement from a foreigner? What does he know about my country”. Agnihotri used Farhan Akhtar’s quote as a response to Nadav’s apology. “My only answer is Farhan Akhtar’s quote — If it doesn’t come from the heart, it is not an apology."

Meanwhile, via Hindustan Times, Nadav Lapid told Israeli news website YNet that he was apprehensive before sharing his thoughts but he had to share his opinions. He added that he was aware that the event was ‘connected to the country’ and it wasn’t an easy position for him.

“It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort. I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive. Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now,” he said.

