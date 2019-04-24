English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Karan Johar Was PM, Akshay Kumar Would be Health Minister, Kareena in Charge of Gossip Affairs
On the latest episode of his show, Kapil Sharma asked Karan Johar which Bollywood stars would be in his cabinet if he becomes Prime Minister of India.
Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
The 2019 general elections are underway and political fervour in the country is at its peak. From Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan urging citizens to vote, to a number of actors joining politics, Bollywood's involvement in the elections this year has increased manifold.
Taking a cue from the current affairs, comedian Kapil Sharma put Karan Johar in a spot on his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, where the filmmaker was a guest alongside close friend and actress Kajol. While shooting the episode, the host asked Karan who would he select to join his cabinet if he becomes the Prime Minister of India.
To begin with, Karan said that the Health Ministry will be Akshay Kumar's department as he "is the fittest person in the industry". He named Varun Dhawan for the Ministry of Social Media. Taking a dig at Varun's social media handle, Mumbai Mirror quoted Karan as saying, "I know his handles are managed by him and not his team. I can tell from the grammatical mistakes he makes."
No points for guessing that he chose Kareena Kapoor Khan to be the Minister of Gossip Affairs. Karan went on to reveal that Kareena gets all the gossip from her PRs. "She wakes up and calls her PR team for the day's gossip. Then, she calls me up to confirm them. If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir Kapoor. He'll have it published in the papers in two days," said Karan.
Next, he handed over the Ministry of Fashion to Sonam Kapoor and kept the tag of House Party Minister for himself. His co-guest Kajol intervened, suggesting Karan to be the Show Off Minister.
The episode promises more funny banter and anecdotes when it is aired on television.
