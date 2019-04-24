Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

If Karan Johar Was PM, Akshay Kumar Would be Health Minister, Kareena in Charge of Gossip Affairs

On the latest episode of his show, Kapil Sharma asked Karan Johar which Bollywood stars would be in his cabinet if he becomes Prime Minister of India.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
If Karan Johar Was PM, Akshay Kumar Would be Health Minister, Kareena in Charge of Gossip Affairs
Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
The 2019 general elections are underway and political fervour in the country is at its peak. From Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan urging citizens to vote, to a number of actors joining politics, Bollywood's involvement in the elections this year has increased manifold.

Taking a cue from the current affairs, comedian Kapil Sharma put Karan Johar in a spot on his chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, where the filmmaker was a guest alongside close friend and actress Kajol. While shooting the episode, the host asked Karan who would he select to join his cabinet if he becomes the Prime Minister of India.

To begin with, Karan said that the Health Ministry will be Akshay Kumar's department as he "is the fittest person in the industry". He named Varun Dhawan for the Ministry of Social Media. Taking a dig at Varun's social media handle, Mumbai Mirror quoted Karan as saying, "I know his handles are managed by him and not his team. I can tell from the grammatical mistakes he makes."

No points for guessing that he chose Kareena Kapoor Khan to be the Minister of Gossip Affairs. Karan went on to reveal that Kareena gets all the gossip from her PRs. "She wakes up and calls her PR team for the day's gossip. Then, she calls me up to confirm them. If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir Kapoor. He'll have it published in the papers in two days," said Karan.

Next, he handed over the Ministry of Fashion to Sonam Kapoor and kept the tag of House Party Minister for himself. His co-guest Kajol intervened, suggesting Karan to be the Show Off Minister.

The episode promises more funny banter and anecdotes when it is aired on television.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram