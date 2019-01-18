English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Karni Sena Doesn't Stop Harassing Me Over Manikarnika, I'll Destroy Them: Kangana Ranaut
Actress Kangana Ranaut is determined to fight against the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who have threatened protests if 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Loading...
Actress Kangana Ranaut is determined to fight against the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who have threatened protests if Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.
The actress says if they don't stop harassing her, she will "destroy them".
According to reports, the Maharashtra wing of the Karni Sena protested against the film on Thursday alleging that the period drama "alludes to Rani Laxmibai's relationship with a British officer".
The outfit -- which led a long protest against "Padmaavat" in 2017 -- also claimed that the film shows the queen dancing to a special number, saying that it is against tradition. They asked the makers of the film to show them the movie before its release.
"Four historians have certified 'Manikarnika...'. We have got censor certificate as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me," Kangana said in a statement.
"If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," added the actress, who has directed the film along with Krish.
National Award-winning lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi has penned the songs for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen.
The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, will be screened for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday.
Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.
Follow @news18movies for more
The actress says if they don't stop harassing her, she will "destroy them".
According to reports, the Maharashtra wing of the Karni Sena protested against the film on Thursday alleging that the period drama "alludes to Rani Laxmibai's relationship with a British officer".
The outfit -- which led a long protest against "Padmaavat" in 2017 -- also claimed that the film shows the queen dancing to a special number, saying that it is against tradition. They asked the makers of the film to show them the movie before its release.
"Four historians have certified 'Manikarnika...'. We have got censor certificate as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me," Kangana said in a statement.
"If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," added the actress, who has directed the film along with Krish.
National Award-winning lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi has penned the songs for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen.
The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, will be screened for President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday.
Produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie will release on January 25.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit
- We Produced More Pace – Whatmore Basks in Historic Kerala Win
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results