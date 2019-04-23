English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Kirron Kher Contests I will Help Her on Ground, Says Son Sikander
Kirron Kher is a BJP MP from Chandigarh. It's still not clear if she will contest this time or not.
Sikandar Khar poses with mother Kiran Kher outside Bachchans residence. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Kiron Kher’s son Sikander Kher has said that he is proud of his mother’s work as a parliamentarian and would be happy to be part of her campaign if she gets a chance to contest the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. There is still uncertainty on whether Kirron Kher, a sitting MP from Chandigarh, would contest the polls.
Nonetheless, Kiron Kher’s son Sikandar Kher says he is more than keen to campaign for the BJP leader if she does contest the elections this time around, according to a Times of India report.
“I am very proud of my mother’s work. There’s a reason I have barely seen her in these five years. If she contests, I will help her on the ground with the campaign, if I can. Her work will speak for her anyway,” Sikander Kher told the newspaper’s online edition.
“I hardly get to see her. As a son, I wish she could take it easy but she’s cut from a different cloth. She does things she believes in and that gives her a sense of fulfillment. Yes, it gets tiring for her but she cares for the constituency and gives it her all. She doesn’t mince words, calling a spade a spade. It might make her work difficult but she doesn’t seem to mind it as long as everything falls into place for the junta she works for,” he said.
