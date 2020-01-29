Take the pledge to vote

If Salman Khan Had not Supported Me, I'd Have Been Just a Senior Producer: Himesh Reshammiya

Bollywood actor Salman Khan gave Himesh Reshammiya his first big break in Bollywood with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 29, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram

Musician-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood romance drama Happy Hardy And Heer, says he will always be indebted to Salman Khan for his continuous love and support.

Salman gave Himesh his first big break in Bollywood with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. Later, Salman and Himesh went on to give many hit film albums together like Yeh Hai Jalwa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Tere Naam, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bodyguard, Kick among others.

"Today, I would have been just a senior producer if it wasn't for Salman Khan who recognised my voice and gave me the platform to sing. His father (Salim Khan) always advised me to do the same. Hence, I always try to search new talents to give them break in singing. On regular basis, I select voices which suits my composition irrespective of whether it's of a newcomer or a renowned singer. It's my creativity that defines who should be my singer. Sometimes a composition demands the voice of a superstar singer then we should obviously choose accordingly, but if a song demands a fresh voice then we must give a chance to a newcomer and I've learned this from Salman," Himesh said.

"Even my music company supports me for the same because if the song doesn't fit the voice then the song, as well as the career of that singer will be flopped," he added.

In his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh will be seen in his first-ever double role. The story follows Himesh as a shy, docile Harpreet Singh Lamba, who is in love with his childhood friend Heer (Sonia Mann). However, she thinks of him just as her friend, and instead likes musician Hardy (also played by Himesh).

Talking about the film, Himesh said, "I'm really excited for it and I'm personally happy with the film. A good love story hasn't come in Bollywood for the longest time. The film's music is also getting rave reviews. But apart from its super hit music and gorgeous locations, the film is genuinely good and a beautiful love story. The main theme of the movie is ‘friendzoning’, highlighting the modern-day struggle between pure love and success. There’s a message about how girls today look at relationships. So, let's see who Heer comes back to."

